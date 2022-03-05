Goldcoin Price Down 8.7% This Week (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 5th. During the last seven days, Goldcoin has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Goldcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000383 BTC on major exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $6.52 million and $4,225.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $103.25 or 0.00264469 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00013716 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001460 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Goldcoin Coin Profile

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 43,897,398 coins and its circulating supply is 43,681,422 coins. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldCoin (GLD) is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency – With large vibrant support, trading communities, real world appeal and an extremely devoted development team, GoldCoin is the Gold Standard of Digital Currency. Block time + difficulty changes depending on the height of the block chain along with demarcated block rewards. The GoldCoin team have implemented Golden River – a method to adjust the block time each block to counteract large swings in hashing power pointed at the network – this method is smoother than than the Kimoto Gravity well meaning block times are more closely regulated. “

Goldcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

