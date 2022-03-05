Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 20,935 Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) by 120.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,318 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Grindrod Shipping were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the third quarter worth $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 29.5% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 25,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 56,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 353.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 100,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ GRIN opened at $25.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.47. The company has a market capitalization of $490.30 million, a PE ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $27.10.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a return on equity of 41.13% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.31%. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.04%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

