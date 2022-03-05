Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,894 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Eargo were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Eargo by 203,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 6,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EAR opened at $3.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 4.04. Eargo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $62.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 8.24, a quick ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

