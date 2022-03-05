Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Trepont Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:TACA – Get Rating) by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 55,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,035 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Trepont Acquisition Corp I were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

TACA opened at $10.03 on Friday. Trepont Acquisition Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.68 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.97.

About Trepont Acquisition Corp I

Trepont Acquisition Corp I is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

