Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Goosehead Insurance Inc. operates as an insurance agency. Its product portfolio includes homeowner’s insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products including flood, wind and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance, commercial lines insurance and life insurance. Goosehead Insurance Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $135.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.71.

GSHD stock opened at $66.16 on Wednesday. Goosehead Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $64.49 and a fifty-two week high of $181.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $98.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.89. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 264.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.70.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $40.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 18,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.41, for a total value of $2,563,889.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total transaction of $724,093.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,138 shares of company stock valued at $6,350,863. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSHD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,106,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,145,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,948,000 after acquiring an additional 555,090 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,945,000 after buying an additional 415,991 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 165.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 306,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,866,000 after buying an additional 190,902 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 258,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,432,000 after buying an additional 167,332 shares during the period. 99.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Goosehead Insurance (Get Rating)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines of insurance. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Goosehead Insurance (GSHD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.