Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) Issues Earnings Results

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) earnings per share.

Shares of GOSS stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $9.60. The company had a trading volume of 716,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,045. The stock has a market capitalization of $734.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 10.42, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Gossamer Bio has a one year low of $7.04 and a one year high of $14.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day moving average is $10.95.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,234,000 after purchasing an additional 629,325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 2,871.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 572,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,471,000 after purchasing an additional 552,820 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Gossamer Bio in the fourth quarter worth $819,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,429,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,409,000 after purchasing an additional 66,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gossamer Bio by 398.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 49,538 shares during the last quarter. 71.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Gossamer Bio from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

