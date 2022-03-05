Gradient Investments LLC Has $371,000 Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Gradient Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 13.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $309,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the second quarter valued at $14,288,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1.2% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 37,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 25.0% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 121,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,324,000 after acquiring an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NDAQ shares. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $262.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Nasdaq from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.73.

Nasdaq stock opened at $171.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.50 and a 1 year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.27 and a 200-day moving average of $194.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $885.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total value of $178,345.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,230 shares of company stock valued at $1,574,018 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

