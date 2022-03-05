Gradient Investments LLC Has $723,000 Stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Gradient Investments LLC reduced its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SU. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$45.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

NYSE SU opened at $31.47 on Friday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $31.68. The company has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.01). Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.3311 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.01%.

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

