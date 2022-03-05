Gradient Investments LLC Sells 613 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gradient Investments LLC decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,517 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 613 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,654,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,422,583,000 after buying an additional 1,061,854 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 18.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,230,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $443,246,000 after buying an additional 509,004 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,010,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.13.

NYSE TEL opened at $133.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $149.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.89. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $123.31 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

