Grainger plc (LON:GRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Grainger plc (LON:GRI – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 357.50 ($4.80).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GRI shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.03) to GBX 390 ($5.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 285 ($3.82) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.96) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Get Grainger alerts:

GRI traded down GBX 6 ($0.08) on Friday, hitting GBX 269.80 ($3.62). 721,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,962. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 296.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 8.45. Grainger has a 12 month low of GBX 260.60 ($3.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 340 ($4.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 16.76.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon sold 247,503 shares of Grainger stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.89), for a total transaction of £717,758.70 ($963,046.69).

Grainger Company Profile (Get Rating)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.