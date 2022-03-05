Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOPE. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.55. 335,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,829. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $1,001,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth $2,914,000. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

