Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.14 on Friday, hitting $88.55. 335,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,829. Grand Canyon Education has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $115.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.29.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

