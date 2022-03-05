Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €24.16 ($27.14).

Several research firms have recently commented on GYC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.60) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($29.21) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.40 ($28.54) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($30.90) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of FRA GYC traded down €0.55 ($0.62) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €18.52 ($20.81). 381,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Grand City Properties has a 1 year low of €16.61 ($18.66) and a 1 year high of €20.14 ($22.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €19.71 and a 200 day moving average of €21.29.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

