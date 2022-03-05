Grassi Investment Management Buys New Stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Grassi Investment Management bought a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Tapestry from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 6,026,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

