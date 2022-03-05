Grassi Investment Management Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.36. 13,076,179 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,481,371. The stock has a market cap of $151.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.78.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

