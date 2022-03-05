Grassi Investment Management Grows Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Grassi Investment Management raised its stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,050 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in TELUS were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 61.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 339,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,578,000 after acquiring an additional 128,989 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,817,622 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $512,960,000 after buying an additional 223,919 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 17.6% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 464,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,414,000 after buying an additional 69,643 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 26.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 481,766 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,806,000 after buying an additional 101,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the last quarter. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TU shares. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their target price on TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Desjardins increased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE TU traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,455,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,595,593. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. TELUS Co. has a 12 month low of $19.74 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.69.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 137.84%.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

