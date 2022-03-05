Grassi Investment Management Increases Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Grassi Investment Management lifted its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,482 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter valued at $42,000. 69.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.14.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.03. 7,179,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,586,625. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.62. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $87.25 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $103.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total value of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

