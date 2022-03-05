Grassi Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Grassi Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 73.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 509.1% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $58,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Digital Realty Trust stock traded up $2.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $139.24. 1,520,997 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,823,960. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $150.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $126.33 and a one year high of $178.22. The company has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $3.39. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 38.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This is a boost from Digital Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 78.38%.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

