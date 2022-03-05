Grassi Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Grassi Investment Management purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,200 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,038 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

TPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Shares of TPR stock traded down $3.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.45. 6,026,505 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,547,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.87. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $35.37 and a one year high of $49.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

