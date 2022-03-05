Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Price Target Raised to $28.00

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barrington Research from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gray Television from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Shares of GTN stock opened at $22.81 on Wednesday. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.28. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.05%.

In other news, Director Richard Lee Boger sold 4,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $100,615.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,055 shares of company stock worth $2,343,342 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 234,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 58,661 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,095,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 213.1% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 289,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 70,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 112,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 22,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 22,534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Gray Television Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.