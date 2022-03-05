Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Great Ajax has decreased its dividend payment by 11.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Great Ajax has a payout ratio of 53.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Great Ajax to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Great Ajax stock opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.26.

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Great Ajax had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 63.51%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Great Ajax will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Great Ajax during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 17,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 244.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 25,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

