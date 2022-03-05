Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.
Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.
About Great Ajax (Get Rating)
Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Ajax (AJX)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Great Ajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Ajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.