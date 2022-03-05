Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Great Ajax (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Great Ajax had a net margin of 63.51% and a return on equity of 11.09%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Shares of NYSE AJX opened at $11.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average of $13.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.43 million, a PE ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 1.76. Great Ajax has a 52-week low of $10.83 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Great Ajax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. Great Ajax’s payout ratio is currently 63.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Great Ajax by 19.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 24.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,898 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,409 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 193.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 57,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 38,094 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 2.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Ajax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Great Ajax Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm acquires, invests and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties. It holds real-estate owned properties acquired upon the foreclosure, other settlement of owned non-performing loans, or that acquires in the market.

