GreenPower Motor Company Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.58) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (CVE:GPV)

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for GreenPower Motor in a report released on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst C. Souther now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.51). B. Riley also issued estimates for GreenPower Motor’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

GreenPower Motor (CVE:GPV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.28 million.

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded shares of GreenPower Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

GPV opened at C$7.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$164.90 million and a P/E ratio of -11.56. GreenPower Motor has a 1-year low of C$6.25 and a 1-year high of C$35.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.01, a current ratio of 5.99 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other GreenPower Motor news, Senior Officer Brendan Riley purchased 9,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$11.16 per share, with a total value of C$108,092.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 81,716 shares in the company, valued at C$911,827.99. Also, Director Fraser Atkinson bought 5,000 shares of GreenPower Motor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,148,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$12,866,179.20.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. It offers all-electric transit, school, and charter buses. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

