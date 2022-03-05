GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 462,700 shares, an increase of 158.5% from the January 31st total of 179,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GreenVision Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of HLBZ opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.04. GreenVision Acquisition has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $41.88.

In related news, CEO Salvatore Palella acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,734,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 42.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GreenVision Acquisition Corp. is a newly organized special purpose acquisition company formed under the laws of the State of Delaware for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

