Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.
NYSE:GEF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 243,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. Greif has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.
Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.
About Greif (Get Rating)
Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Greif (GEF)
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.