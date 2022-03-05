Greif (NYSE:GEF) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.300-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Greif also updated its FY22 guidance to $6.30-6.90 EPS.

NYSE:GEF traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.19. The stock had a trading volume of 243,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,744. Greif has a 1-year low of $52.56 and a 1-year high of $72.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Greif alerts:

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Greif had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 23.17%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Greif will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Greif from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Greif from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greif from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Greif presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $510,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Greif by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 27,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter worth $1,233,000. Institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

About Greif (Get Rating)

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greif Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greif and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.