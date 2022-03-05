Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) PT Lowered to $22.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Grid Dynamics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Grid Dynamics from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.94.

Shares of Grid Dynamics stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.68. 2,671,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,535. Grid Dynamics has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $42.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.77 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 10.83% and a negative net margin of 5.04%. The firm had revenue of $66.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total transaction of $101,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock worth $396,640 in the last quarter. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,222,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,275,000 after buying an additional 337,586 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,088,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,282,000 after buying an additional 117,281 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,560,000 after buying an additional 1,041,484 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in Grid Dynamics by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,624,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,675,000 after buying an additional 127,835 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Grid Dynamics by 66.6% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,596,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,651,000 after purchasing an additional 638,428 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.15% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

