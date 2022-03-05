Gridcoin Price Hits $0.0091 on Major Exchanges (GRC)

Gridcoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 5th. During the last seven days, Gridcoin has traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar. One Gridcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Gridcoin has a market capitalization of $3.67 million and $571.00 worth of Gridcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
About Gridcoin
GRC is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. Gridcoin’s total supply is 434,082,849 coins and its circulating supply is 403,429,816 coins. Gridcoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gridcoin is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc. The official website for Gridcoin is www.gridcoin.us. The Reddit community for Gridcoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gridcoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gridcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gridcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gridcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Gridcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gridcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.