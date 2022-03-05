Group Ten Metals (CVE:PGE) Trading Up 7%

Group Ten Metals Inc. (CVE:PGE – Get Rating) shares were up 7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.38. Approximately 332,497 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 302% from the average daily volume of 82,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.38 million and a PE ratio of -8.84.

Group Ten Metals Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold, platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, cobalt, and other commodities. Its core asset is the 100%-owned flagship Stillwater West platinum group element-nickel-copper-cobalt and gold project located in Stillwater District, Montana.

