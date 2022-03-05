Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.
A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.
NYSE:PAC opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.
About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)
Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.
