Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Posted by on Mar 5th, 2022

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on PAC. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $142.00.

NYSE:PAC opened at $133.47 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $140.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a 52-week low of $98.64 and a 52-week high of $155.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,142,000 after acquiring an additional 282,858 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after acquiring an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1,038.5% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 47,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,179 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 23,104 shares in the last quarter. 12.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (Get Rating)

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.