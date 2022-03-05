Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Short Interest Update

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Applied Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $439,000. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,037 shares during the period. Finally, Simmons Bank lifted its stake in Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 16,590 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, hitting $31.58. The stock had a trading volume of 2,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,079. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a one year low of $18.62 and a one year high of $34.86. The stock has a market cap of $138.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.08.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 19.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 24.59%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.