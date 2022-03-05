Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) by 47.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,621 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTGT. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TechTarget by 820.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 19.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth about $192,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TTGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on TechTarget from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet cut TechTarget from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on TechTarget from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $70.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.77. TechTarget, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $111.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. TechTarget had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 8.70%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. TechTarget’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

