Guggenheim Capital LLC Cuts Stock Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,249 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,840 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 10.9% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NeoGenomics by 3.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 846,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,234,000 after purchasing an additional 25,228 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in NeoGenomics in the third quarter valued at about $324,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 11.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 7.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.52 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.44 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.13.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The medical research company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The company had revenue of $125.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NEO. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen began coverage on NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on NeoGenomics from $53.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CFO Kathryn B. Mckenzie sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark Mallon bought 17,000 shares of NeoGenomics stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.63 per share, with a total value of $520,710.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

