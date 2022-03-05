Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSGP. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 910.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.11.

Shares of CoStar Group stock opened at $57.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.77. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

