Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 29,367 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 75.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,367 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after purchasing an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after acquiring an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $27.00 to $28.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.31.

Shares of EPRT opened at $25.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.37 and its 200-day moving average is $28.27. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 41.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.40%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

