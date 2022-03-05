Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 4,678 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its stake in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter worth $31,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in City Office REIT by 57,888.9% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 10,420 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the second quarter worth $139,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in City Office REIT in the third quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $739.11 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $21.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.84.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $9.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $9.46. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 108.72% and a net margin of 295.29%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. This is a positive change from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.40%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

