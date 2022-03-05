Guggenheim Capital LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 63.1% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 546,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 211,653 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 373,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,575,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $10,204,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.9% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 96,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA opened at $50.26 on Friday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $50.12 and a 52 week high of $51.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.41 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.
