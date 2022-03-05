Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.67.
HALO has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 10th. upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.11. 586,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,250. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.91. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.30.
Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
