Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.00.

HBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies acquired 34,292 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe acquired 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,584,207 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $611,684,000 after buying an additional 10,015,438 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 546.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,043,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,573,173 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,989,762 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $183,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,253 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 1,866.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,200,718 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,816 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 942.3% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,163,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,100 shares during the period. 89.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HBI traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.47. 4,641,482 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,944,268. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.32 and a beta of 1.50. Hanesbrands has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 108.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 272.73%.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

