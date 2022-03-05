Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 959 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 394.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,202 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,601 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in HP by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 158,973 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 71.0% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 216,732 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 90,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 77,495 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after buying an additional 34,176 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 361.5% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,913 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HPQ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of HP in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 82,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $3,098,303.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 196,177 shares of company stock valued at $7,235,425. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $36.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.98. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.11 and a 12 month high of $39.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 155.33%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

