Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 3,610.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 209.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology stock opened at $150.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.30. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a PE ratio of 39.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.30. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.09). Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 38.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.57.

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

