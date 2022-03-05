Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 400 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEP. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.1% in the third quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,873 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.4% during the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 8,600 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 8.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,924 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,869 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEP shares. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James downgraded NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $69.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.75.

Shares of NYSE:NEP opened at $80.14 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 3.00.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The solar energy provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $232.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.7075 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.35%.

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

