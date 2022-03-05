Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $87,000 Holdings in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Atrion in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atrion by 1.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,710 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Atrion during the second quarter worth approximately $291,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Atrion by 120.0% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Atrion by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRI opened at $724.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $666.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $695.70. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.83 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $579.96 and a twelve month high of $805.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Atrion’s payout ratio is 42.90%.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

