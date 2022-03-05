Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New $52,000 Investment in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Trimble by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,209 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after buying an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Trimble by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 518,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,432,000 after buying an additional 160,495 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 39,615 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra Macquillan sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.44, for a total value of $697,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Trimble from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.80.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $66.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.32 and a 52 week high of $96.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $82.82.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

