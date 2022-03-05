Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 2,950 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,950 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,169,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Snap by 9.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 45,038,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,958,000 after buying an additional 3,833,307 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 139.6% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,034,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,300 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $186,620,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter valued at $183,998,000. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNAP. Cowen cut shares of Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Snap from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Snap in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Snap from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.89.

In other Snap news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 6,217 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $223,563.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $726,031.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,261,350 shares of company stock valued at $48,706,915.

NYSE SNAP opened at $33.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 5.70 and a quick ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.27 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.32 and a 12 month high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

