Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Buys 895 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,260 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 162.5% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 210 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 542 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $152.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.76.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS opened at $123.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $150.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.87. The company has a market capitalization of $153.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 4.21%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

