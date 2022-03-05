Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 27,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises approximately 1.4% of Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,514 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. raised its position in Honeywell International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 5,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 558.2% in the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 44,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,539,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.57.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $187.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.42 and a fifty-two week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.71 and a 200 day moving average of $211.57.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.49%.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

