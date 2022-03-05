Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 2,105 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 51.71% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $83.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.10.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $84.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.95. The company has a market cap of $356.00 billion, a PE ratio of -60.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,538,400 shares of company stock worth $122,659,058. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

