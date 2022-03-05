Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a top pick rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmonic currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HLIT opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $6.69 and a twelve month high of $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $926.37 million, a P/E ratio of 81.18, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 4.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harmonic will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLIT. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Harmonic by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 290,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 212,010 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,675,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,875,000 after purchasing an additional 225,189 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 0.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,640,677 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Harmonic during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmonic by 10.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 224,917 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 21,599 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

