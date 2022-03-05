Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 905,501 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.
Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)
Featured Articles
- 3 Hedge Fund Favorite Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Growth Stocks to Adopt Right Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/28 – 3/4
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
Receive News & Ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haydale Graphene Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.