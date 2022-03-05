Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.00

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6 ($0.08) and traded as low as GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 4.45 ($0.06), with a volume of 905,501 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of £21.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.21.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

