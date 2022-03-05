HBW Advisory Services LLC Has $224,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

HBW Advisory Services LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 365 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. IMS Capital Management boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. IMS Capital Management now owns 8,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,888,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,475,000 after buying an additional 14,949 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 102,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after buying an additional 33,775 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA JMST opened at $50.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.99. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.67 and a 52 week high of $51.15.

